Vital sampling work carried out by our trading standards service has lifted the lid on the sale of ‘nicotine free’ vapes across the region which actually contain nicotine.
Now these results will be fed back to a number of Government agencies to help shape legislation governing how the products are regulated in future.
The data, published today by National Trading Standards show that 13 per cent of supposedly nicotine free vapes on sale to consumers across Devon, Somerset, Torbay and Plymouth contained nicotine in varying quantities.
The sampling exercise, carried out by Heart of the South West Trading Standards service, was all part of Operation Joseph, a Department of Health and Social Care funded initiative which saw Local Authorities working together to unearth new intelligence around the illegal vapes market.
In total 76 products sold as nicotine free vapes were tested by Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service, working together with Trading Standards teams in Salford and Berkshire,
The results revealed that ten samples (13.2 per cent) contained nicotine in amounts ranging from 0.06 mg/ml to 27.02 mg/ml – around the amount delivered by a pack of 20 cigarettes.
All ten samples were also found to exceed the limit on the amount of e-liquid permitted in vapes with two found to exceed both the e-liquid and nicotine strength limit.
Alex Fry, Operations Officer for Heart of the South West Trading Standards said:
“We are pleased to have contributed to and helped co-ordinate the sampling of this project. We recognise how important it is for regulators and legislators to have up to date intelligence on what products are being supplied to consumers.
“Trading Standards are at the forefront of ensuring products comply with legal requirements and we hope that the findings will provide valuable intelligence and help shape the future regulation of cigarettes, tobacco and vapes.”
Councillor Rufus Gilbert, our cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards, said:
“These alarming results could mean that consumers hoping to buy nicotine free products would have been exposed to nicotine and its addictive effects and in significant quantities with eight of the ten failed samples.
“I would encourage businesses and retailers to review their supply chains to ensure that they are not inadvertently supplying selling these products.
“I urge businesses and consumers to be vigilant and report suspected cases to the Citizens Advice consumer service by calling 0808 223 1133.”
Lord Michael Bichard, Chair, National Trading Standards, said:
“Nicotine free vapes can be a useful tool to quit smoking and reduce nicotine dependency, but these findings reveal that people can actually continue to be stuck in a cycle of addiction if sold the highly addictive substance unknowingly.
“Businesses should be aware vapes falsely claiming to be nicotine free are in circulation and should make sure they are not breaking the law by selling products that are falsely advertised, especially where they are importing goods or acting as the main UK distributor.”