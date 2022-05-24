Traditional mayor-making ceremony returns to historic town

Pupils enjoyed an extra day off school to celebrate the inauguration of Totnes’ new mayor, Cllr Emily Price.

Students from King Edward VI Community College and Totnes Progressive School along with The Grove and St John’s primaries mingled with VIPs at the special ceremony held at The Guildhall last week.

A senior KEVICC student made the traditional request for the ‘Mayor’s Holiday’ and was thanked by pupils from the two primary schools, who then read out poems they had written about Totnes.

Also invited were the mayor of Newton Abbot, Cllr Carole Bunday and her consort Cllr Mike Hocking; the deputy mayor of Torbay, Cllr Terry Manning; and Honorary Totnes Citizen and former town mayor, Judy Westacott, along with the Totnes Community Award nominees Graham Walker, Malcolm Curley, Pat Shepherd and PCSO Jason Vasey

It was the first time the annual event has taken place since outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2020, and it included a blessing at St Mary’s Church.

The ceremony also saw Georgina Allen sworn in as deputy mayor, and a vote of thanks given to the outgoing mayor Cllr Ben Piper.

Totnes Deputy Mayor, Cllr Georgina Allen (left) with mayor Cllr Emily Price ( . ) ( . )

Cllr Price said: “I’m very proud and honoured to have the opportunity to serve this remarkable town as mayor for the coming year.

“I hope to be able to do justice to the role and to serve the citizens of Totnes to the high standards they deserve.

“I have big shoes to fill, both in terms of the hundreds of years of illustrious citizens who have served as mayor before me, and in terms of my immediate predecessors, Councillors Ben Piper and Jacqi Hodgson.

“In the most difficult of times, Ben and Jacqi have worked tirelessly, and with enormous commitment, to help the town through the pandemic and steer the council through so many additional obstacles and challenges.

“I am extremely fortunate, and grateful, to be able to call on their experience, guidance and wisdom over the coming year.”

Cllr Allen said: “I’m delighted to become deputy mayor and thank Emily very much for proposing me.