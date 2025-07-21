The traffic management on the Woolwell to The George Transport Scheme has been altered to allow traffic travelling south on Tavistock Road to turn left into Woolwell Crescent, without having to use Woolwell roundabout.
The junction from Eco Way onto Woolwell Crescent has reopened, with a temporary left turn only, until the new traffic light junction works are complete in September.
The traffic management alterations mean that work on Tavistock Road, between the Beliver and Woolwell roundabouts has moved to the central reservation.
Southbound traffic has been reduced to one lane near to the Roborough junction and northbound traffic has also been reduced to one lane, from the pedestrian crossing to south of the footbridge over the carriageway.
A new retaining wall on the east side of Tavistock Road (alongside Tesco) is being built and will allow them to widen and create the space to build the new two-way segregated cycle track.
Plans to complete works on Woolwell Road, which include installing the permanent toucan crossing signals and new street lighting, are also being finalised.
Preparations for phase two, which involves widening Tavistock Road between Woolwell Roundabout and the George Park and Ride, as well as the replacement of Woolwell Roundabout with a new signalised junction, are also under way and works are planned to start on site later this year.
As part of this they have been carrying out targeted investigations, with specialist support, to decide whether it might be possible to retain some of the trees currently identified for removal.
This work is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of the scheme as much as possible and find alternative solutions where they can.
The Woolwell to The George scheme has been in the pipeline for many years.
It will tackle one of Plymouth’s worst traffic bottlenecks and is a vital part of the programme to provide better links to and from the north of Plymouth as it grows.
