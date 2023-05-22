Students and teachers at Kingsbridge Community College have this morning been remembering 18 year old Keeleigh Plant who fell to her death off the cliffs at Hope Cove on Friday.
KCC Principal Tina Graham said:
''On behalf of everyone at Kingsbridge Community College, I want to convey our sadness at this tragic event. Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Keeleigh's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and staff whose lives she enriched throughout her time at KCC. The death of a child is a devastating and unimaginable loss, and I ask that Keeleigh’s family, friends and teachers are given the time, space and respect needed to come to terms with this tragedy."
Keeleigh's body was recovered from the beach near Hope Cove at around 4.40pm on Friday May 19 after police were alerted by HM Coastguard.
She was reported to have fallen from the cliff and was confirmed dead at the scene.
Her next of kin were informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are continuing.