''On behalf of everyone at Kingsbridge Community College, I want to convey our sadness at this tragic event. Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Keeleigh's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and staff whose lives she enriched throughout her time at KCC. The death of a child is a devastating and unimaginable loss, and I ask that Keeleigh’s family, friends and teachers are given the time, space and respect needed to come to terms with this tragedy."