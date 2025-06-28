The body of a man has been found in the Hope Cove area today, Saturday, June 28, police have confirmed.
While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of James Throup, 33, from Oxford, who was reported missing on Friday, June 27, have been informed.
Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
James was last seen in the Hope Cove area at around 5pm on Friday June 27.
A major search was launched last night involving police specialist teams, dogs, drones, the HM Coastguard helicopter and search and rescue volunteers.
