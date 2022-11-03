Train fatality causes delays on Exeter to Plymouth line

Thursday 3rd November 2022 10:38 am
Share
GWR train
A GWR train (GWR )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

There have been reports that a person has been killed after being struck by a train between Totnes and Ivybridge this morning.

The incident is said to have happened after a train left at 8.29am from Newton Abbot towards Penzance.

National Rail have said disruption is expected until at least 12:00pm today.

More About:

TotnesNewton AbbotIvybridgeExeterPenzance
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0