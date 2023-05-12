FURTHER strike action is hitting rail services in Devon today, Friday.
The Aslef union has announced strike action for today, Wednesday, May 31, and Saturday, June 3, and the RMT has announced strike action that will affect services on Saturday, May 13.
In addition, there will be further disruption from Monday to Saturday, May 15 to 20, and on Saturday, May 13, and Thursday, June 1, due to action short of a strike.
A spokesperson for Great Western Railways said: ‘This action short of strike is likely to cause some short-notice alterations or cancellations. Please check your journey before setting out.
‘On the strike days a reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR. Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will start later and only operate for a limited period during the day.
‘Online journey planners have been updated. If you intend to travel where trains are running, please check before you travel.
‘Trains that are operating could be busier than usual because there will not be the normal service frequency. Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.
‘Full details of where services are operating can be found on our dedicated webpage GWR.com/strike
‘Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services as follows:
- Tickets for Friday 12 May or Saturday 13 May can be used on Thursday 11 May or up to and including Tuesday 16 May
- Tickets for Wednesday 31 May can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Friday 2 June
- Tickets for Saturday 3 June can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday 6 June
- Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.