Trains back to normal following earlier fatality
Rail services have returned to normal after a person was struck by a train.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Ivybridge railway station at 9.02am today (November 3) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’
A Network Rail spokesperson added: “A person was hit by the 06.40 Penzance to Cardiff Central train service shortly after 9am this morning in the Ivybridge area.
“The line between Plymouth and Exeter St David’s was temporarily closed to allow emergency services and Network Rail colleagues to respond to the incident.
“The line has since reopened.”
