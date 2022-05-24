Trains through South Hams stopped after person hit by train

A person was hit by a train between Totnes and Plymouth on Monday night.

All lines in the area were closed for two hours and trains cancelled, delayed or diverted.

The incident was reported at 9.38pm when National Rail confirmed “a person has been hit by a train between Totnes and Plymouth.”

The spokesman added: “As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled, delayed or diverted until approximately 23.30.

“Disruption expected until 23.30.”

Both Cross Country between Edinburgh and Plymouth and Great Western Railway services between London Paddington / Cardiff Central / Bristol Temple Meads / Exeter St Davids and Plymouth; and Penzance between Exeter St Davids and Gunnislake were affected and customers were asked to check their journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.

The lines reopened at 11.21pm.

A National Rail spokesman said: “Lines have reopened between Totnes and Plymouth following an earlier incident where a person was hit by a train.

“Trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised whilst service recovers.”