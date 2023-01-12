His daughter Sarah, who now lives in Brisbane, Australia, wrote: “When I heard my dad had died, the pain was immediate. My heart felt as if it had been ripped out of my chest. I am devastated beyond words. “He was a massive character. He was not pushed around by anyone and lived by his own rules but the people who knew him knew he had a softer side, like a teddy bear. He would say he was all soft and gooey inside.”