SANDRIDGE Barton Wines which is based at Lower Well Farm at Stoke Gabriel has won three trophies at the WineGB event at Drapers Hall in London.
The three are ‘Best Red wine in the UK’ trophy. ‘Best (joint with Gusborne) ‘Still Wine in the UK’ trophy and Best ‘Regional Wine’ trophy.
The firm produces over 80 tonnes of fruit per year from their 32-acre vineyards.
Set in a south-facing bowl and overlooking the River Dart, the vineyard is planted with Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Meunier, Madeleine Angevine, Bacchus, Pinot Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc.