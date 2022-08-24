Hugo and Ross have just completed a six-week research trip, where they attempted to reach the Atlantic Pole of Inaccessibility (POI). However, in their desire to sail emission-free (only using an electric engine for getting in and out of ports with just 10 miles capacity) unfavourable weather meant they were unable to reach the POI. However, they did carry out valuable ocean research in partnership with the University of Plymouth’s International Marine Litter Research Unit, which will be used to help build a long-term clean up strategy for plastic marine debris.