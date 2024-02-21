The Harbour Bookshop in Kingsbridge is one of seven from the South West region which extends from Cornwall to as far as Gloucestershire and Dorset.
Owner Jane Fincham told me: “It is a thrill to be nominated.
“We have been in Kingsbridge since 1984 and were originally the sister-bookshop of the Harbour Bookshop in Dartmouth that closed in the mid nineties.
I wanted to know what makes a great independent bookshop and she told me:
“Great personal service and good curation of the books.
“People come in here and browse the books, they hold them in their hands and then decide to buy.”
77 independent bookshops listed across nine different regions and countries, including ten in London, North England, Scotland, South-East England and South-West England respectively, eight in East England and Midlands, six in the Island of Ireland and five in Wales.
The British Book Awards 2024 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award celebrates stores that are at the centre of local communities, bringing passion and knowledge to the shop floor.
Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller managing editor, said: “This year’s cohort is one of the strongest I have seen in my 15 years judging this award.
“Indies have come out of the pandemic and into a cost-of-living and business rates crises, yet still through innovation and creativity thrive as never before.
“They are lynchpins for our high street, bringing jobs, footfall and communities together.
“You can’t really pin these indies down as they encompass general booksellers and those who sell into niches; or new shops to businesses that have literally been trading for centuries.
“The shops will vie to win their region first before contending for the overall prize, which will be announced when The British Book Awards ceremony returns to Grosvenor House London.
“The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also be in the running to be crowned Book Retailer of the Year.
Ruth Gardner, Gardners’ UK Sales Manager, said: “We are proud to be sponsoring the Independent Bookseller of the Year award for the 15th consecutive year.
Each year throws up new challenges and it great to see so many bookshops adapt and change to meet these challenges. We know it hasn’t been easy for many. The year’s list is a tough one again with every entry being a worthy winner.
“We’d like to wish them all the very best of luck and can’t wait to be part of this journey with them.”
Jane Fincham added: “We also donate books to schools and give away free World Book Day books.
“Books bring comfort and joy.”
The Regional and Country Winners of the Independent Bookshop of the Year award will be announced on Tuesday March 12, whilst the overall winner will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London on Monday, May 13.