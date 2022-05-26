Ukrainian guests and their host families are invited to a networking event in Kingsbridge

Calling all Ukrainian families who have joined our community, together with their host families! On Saturday May 28 from 10.30am to 12.00noon, there is an informal networking event being held at the Kingsbridge Care Hub (the Kingsbridge Age Concern building adjacent to the Town Square in Kingsbridge, near to the Library). This is an opportunity for families to meet up and get to know each other, and is open to both our Ukrainian guests and their host families. If it proves helpful, then hopefully it will be just the first of many such sessions. Teas, coffees and soft drinks for children will be available, together with a children’s ‘clothes swap’. For more information, please contact Geetha on 07896 430905 (Due to space limitations at the venue, please use the public car parks – the nearest but dearest is Quay Car Park; a little further away but considerably less expensive is the Cattle Market Car Park.)