University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust proudly received two accolades from this year's Society and College of Radiographers Radiography Awards.
Radiographers from across the UK were honoured at the Radiography Awards 2025, held earlier this month at Vintners' Hall, London. The awards recognise individuals and teams who have made a positive impact on patient care and service delivery.
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHP) proudly received two accolades. Adam Prout, Senior Radiographer: GP X-Ray and Clinical Governance at UHP received the Southwest Radiography Professional of the Year for implementing the Professional Advocacy role within UHP's X-Ray department.
Adam on the importance of Professional Advocacy: “We cannot look after our patients unless we are looking after ourselves.
This role addresses radiographer burnout and retention, offering a safe space for colleagues to discuss stresses while driving professional development.”
Adam added: “To be nominated by my colleagues really makes winning this award is really special.
“The support from the team has really blown me away and I cannot thank them enough.”
UHP's X-Ray Car Team also received High Commendation for Southwest Radiographer Team of the Year. The team were recognised for their innovative mobile imaging service that ensures timely and compassionate care for patients.
The service supports care close to home reducing unnecessary patient admissions to the Emergency Department by bringing x-rays to the patient.
Evie Percy, Reporting Radiographer and X-Ray Care Service Lead said: “It's been great that the team have been recognised for their dedication and hard work that have gone into setting up this new service. We are proud to be able to offer x-rays to patients in the comfort of their own home. We hope by being nominated for this award it will inspire more trusts around the country to set up similar services to ours.”
