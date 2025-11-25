Sixty-five Ivybridge Community College Year 10 students were invited to receive their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award Certificate and Badge recently.
The students showed resilience, determination and commitment in Year 9 as they undertook a wide variety of volunteering, physical and skill based activities – two of them for three months and one of them for six months.
To complete their award, they then took part in the final section of the award, the expedition.
Following a number of college-based training sessions, they then completed a training day, a practice walk and finally undertook a two day/one night expedition route in the South Hams coast and countryside.
Tired, but elated, they all completed the expedition with flying colours, working successfully together in teams of between five and seven students.
Many of the students have now taken on the challenge of doing their Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award where they will again undertake volunteering, physical and skill based activities of their choice with one three month and two six-month timescales.
They will then take on the challenge of the expedition – completing a training day, a three day/two-night training and practice expedition and finally a three day/two-night Qualifying/Assessed expedition on Dartmoor or Exmoor.
Any students attending the College who are interested in participating in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme at any level (Bronze - Year 9 / Silver - Year 10 / Gold - Year 11-13) are advised to contact Mr Gary Payne.
In the meantime, willing participants are advised to take a look at the Duke of Edinburgh website for further information about what is involved and why it is such a valuable addition to students’ experiences and future career aspirations.
The Duke of Edinburgh's Award (DofE) is a voluntary youth awards programme for ages 14-24 that helps young people develop life and work skills through four sections
Participants can achieve three levels—Bronze, Silver, and Gold—with the Gold level including an additional residential section.
