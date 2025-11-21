What an incredible few years it's been for former Ivybridge Community College pupil Freya Weeks.
From making a significant impact with the Devon ETC (Elite Talent Centre), she has continuously climbed the ranks and shown her immense talent:
Representing England at U17 level, playing for the English Schools Representative side at U16 level, developing her game with Bristol City at U21 and U23 levels,
and now Freya has signed with Chelsea Women in the WSL.
A spokesperson for ICC said: “Joining one of the top clubs in the world, with such a talented squad, is a huge step in her career and a well-deserved opportunity.
“She has a seriously bright future ahead in the women's game.
“Congratulations, Freya.
“We can't wait to see what you achieve next.”
