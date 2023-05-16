The main character played by Jim Broadbent lives in Kingsbridge with his wife Maureen, played by Dame Penelope Wilton. He receives a letter from an old friend Queenie Hennessy who is dying of cancer in a hospice in Berwick-upon-Tweet. He writes an note and goes to post it at the Post Office which was filmed at The Bake House then decides that it isn’t really sufficient so sets off on foot to visit her. His walk lasts for 87 days and covers 627 miles and as he walks he reflects upon his life- his marriage, his former employment as a brewery representative and about his son David from whom he had become almost completely estranged and whose addictions led him to taking his own life.