AN ‘unseasonably windy day’ is forecast for Saturday as the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for Devon.
The alert covers the county from 9am on Saturday to Midnight.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘A deep area of low pressure will affect parts of the UK on Saturday with some very strong gusts of wind likely to its south.
‘A blustery and showery day (with some thunder) will see winds gust widely to 40 mph, and locally up to 50 to 55 mph during the daytime.
‘The strongest gusts are likely to occur mainly, but by no means exclusively, over hills and along the south coast.
‘Some minor damage and travel disruption is likely. Winds will moderate later in the evening and overnight.’