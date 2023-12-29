Devon County Council have begun a consultation on scrapping six in house day care services.
One of these is Tumbly Hill in Kingsbridge where currently nobody attends the learning disability day service or the older people day service.
The services are only available for people who have had a Care Act assessment which identifies that they would benefit from a day service.
Devon County Council are consulting on whether they should continue operating the services including at Tumbly Hill.
Whatever the result, Devon County Council will continue to meet the needs of people following a Care Act assessment and support plan.
The consultation continues until January 16 and can be found on DCC’s Have Your Say web pages, and there will also be an online consultation meeting on January 15 between 1pm and 2.30pm.