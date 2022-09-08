UPDATE: A38 open again after serious crash westbound
By Nick Knight | Editor |
Thursday 8th September 2022 8:31 pm
THE A38 in Cornwall is now open after a serious accident westbound between the A374 (Trerulefoot) and A390 (Liskeard) due to a serious collision.
The vehicles involved have been recovered however there was a fuel spillage on the carriageway that required clean up before the road was reopened again tonight, Thursday, shortly after 8pm.
National Highways says: ‘Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.’
