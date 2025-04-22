UPDATE: A new water station has been opened at Morrisons, Plymouth Road, Tavistock to distribute bottled water.
A SWW spokesperson said: “We’ve opened a fourth bottled water station to support customers while we work to restore full water supplies. This additional site has been set up to make it easier for people to access bottled water while our teams continued working as quickly and safely as possible to resolve the issue. We’ve very sorrty that this is taking time. We have a large and complex network and are working carefully to restore supplies to everyone affected.”
NEARLY 10,000 homes remain without water in the Yelverton, Whitchurch, Horrabridge, Bere Alston, Woolwell and Roborough areas this morning after a water main burst over the bank holiday weekend.
Horrabridge and Whitchurch primary school are cloesd today (Tuesday), due to the lack of water.
Yesterday cafes and pubs in the area were forced to close and the annual duck race in Milton Combe could not go ahead. It has been postponed until the the early May Bank Holiday, May 5.
The bust water main was at the Dousland water treatment works, and burst late on Easter Sunday evening.
It has now been fixed but SWW said restoring water to all properties affected was proving “complex”.
A South West Water spokesperson said: “We have nearly 9,500 properties we are working very hard to restore full supply to – we have a very large network so this will take time and it’s really important we restore supply as quickly and as safely as possible.
“The burst was isolated and fixed quickly and we are now in the final phase of restoring supply.”
There are bottled water supply points at the George Park and Ride site on the outskirts of Plymouth, at Bere Alston Bowling Club and Knightstone Tearooms near Crapstone.
A forth water station is due to open in the Whitchurch area of Tavistock today, SWW said.
Teams were “working around the clock” to restore water, the spokesperson added.
All those affected will be entitled to compensation, which is set by water regulator Ofwat.
The water company said on social media: "We understand how crucial access to water is, and we are committed to providing you with fair compensation for the inconvenience experienced.
"We will provide further updates on the specific compensation amounts in due course.
"We're grateful for everyone's patience and understanding while we've worked to put things right."
South West Water customers in the PL6, PL19 and PL20 areas have been affected – in and around Roborough, Woolwell, Tavistock and Yelverton.