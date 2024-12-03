Work on the Woolwell to The George transport improvement scheme is progressing well and on schedule.
Around two-thirds of Woolwell is within the South Hams but is only accessible from the Plymouth Moor View ward.
Some of the works have been rearranged to make the best use of time available and, as a result of this, some of the traffic management changes that were scheduled for December will now take place at the end of January.
This will be welcome news to drivers, who will now not see any significant changes to arrangements until after Christmas and the New Year.
Councillor Mark Coker, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport, said: “Work on the Woolwell scheme has been progressing really well and, on the whole, the traffic arrangements have minimised disruption even better than we hoped.
“We and our contractor are keeping a constant eye on the project, as we do with all our schemes and we are always looking at the best ways to sequence what work happens and when. Circumstances will change and we will tweak programmes to make savings, reduce disruption and benefit our residents wherever we can.”
Next week, work will begin on the southbound side of Tavistock Road between Woolwell Crescent and Woolwell Road. The remaining trees and vegetation along the boundary with Tesco will be removed so that a retaining wall can be built to accommodate the widened and improved walking and cycling facilities north of Woolwell Roundabout.
There will be an ecologist and arboricultural specialist on site to oversee the tree removal works.
There will be no changes to the traffic arrangements but the footpath and cycleway will be closed, with a diversion route through Woolwell Crescent and Woolwell Road.
A camera is also being installed at Woolwell Roundabout to enforce the no right-turn restriction from Tavistock Road into Woolwell Road.
Monitoring by the project team and reports from the public have shown that this is being frequently ignored, which is a safety concern.
The camera will remain in place throughout the scheme and drivers are reminded that entering the bus lane risks a penalty charge notice of £70.
The next major phase of traffic management, which will involve the closure of the Woolwell Crescent junction and reopening of Woolwell Road in both directions will now be implemented at the end of January.
Businesses remain open as usual during the works.
The Woolwell to The George scheme has been in the pipeline for many years.
It will tackle one of Plymouth’s worst traffic bottlenecks and is a vital part of the programme to provide better links to and from the north of Plymouth as it grows.
In the coming years 2,000 new homes are planned at the Woolwell Urban Extension.
This and other developments, such as the new district shopping centre in Derriford, will see an increased amount of traffic along this route.
The whole scheme will cost £45 million, which includes £24.9 million in UK Government funding to support delivery of these improvements.