The emergency services were called out after a yacht ran aground near Dartmouth Castle.
The incident happened just before 11am today (Thursday, May 2).
The seven-metre vessel had just set sail from the harbour en route to Shoreham-by-Sea when it suffered a gear failure. The skipper, who was the only person on board, was unable to maintain control and the yacht collided with rocks soon afterwards.
The local harbourmaster and a lifeboat from Dart RNLI attended the scene to aid the vessel.
Speaking to this paper, Dart harbour master Paul Britton said it was a minor incident, adding that no-one was injured.
“We had our boat very close by and immediately turned the yacht clear,” he said.
Although the vessel was not damaged in the collision it was unable to continue its journey and had to return to the harbour.