An informal vigil was held on January 2 to commemorate the Kingsbridge bombings in World War II.
Led by Ruth Brooking, it was held at Kingsbridge War Memorial at 11am.
Three people took part and it consisted in a two minute silent reflection by the three people attending, followed by The Exhortation The Kohima and The Lord,s Prayer.
Ruth represented (the late) Coral Lewis, Jane Tucker and her daughters, whose parents-in-law, grandparents and great-grandparents, Fred and Mary Lewis, were two of 13 civilians killed when Kingsbridge received a direct hit on that date in 1944.
The South Hams suffered the intermittent terror of tip & run raids from Luftwaffe fighter-bombers on various occasions.