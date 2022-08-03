Village show is back!
Subscribe newsletter
STOKE Fleming Show is back in business this month, after a Covid enforced break. The 144th annual village show will be held at the Playing Field and Stoke Fleming Village Hall on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.
A spokesperson for the show said: “We’re really looking forward to finally staging our 144th annual show. We’re a traditional village show with lots of different classes to enter - vegetables, fruit, flowers, flower arranging, baking, handicraft photography, classes for children and a fun ‘special division’ – something for everyone.”
Schedules of the show are now available from Stoke Fleming Shop and Library, Gardentime and Strete Stores, including all the information needed to enter the competitions and a list of attractions booked. Attractions include balloon modelling with Les Ellis, a visit from Thorn Alpacas, Torbay Owls, ponies from Ash Rescue, storytelling and jazz.
The field will be open from 12.30pm for a lunch time barbecue, sandwiches, fully licenced bar and a chance to look at the stalls before the show is officially opened at 2pm, when all the exhibits will be on view alongside teas and sports.
The spokesperson added: “The afternoon will conclude with prizegiving when over 25 different awards will be presented to the lucky winners. To join in the fun please contact the Show Secretary on 01803 770468 for further details or just come along on the day.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |