Visit South Devon has launched its new campaign called ‘Days Out on Your Doorstep’.
The launch was in the historic surroundings of Dartington Hall on Monday (September 2) and the idea is to encourage local people to visit local attractions.
Visitor attractions, venues and hotels have put together an offer to entice local residents to come to places on their doorsteps.
Jo Butler heads up Visit South Devon said: “We’ve got some wonderful attractions locally and we want people to support them through the shoulder season.
“We’ve got a number of places that have put in great deals including Crealy, Dartington Hall, Dartmoor Zoo and Canonteign Falls.
“The food and drink offer in South Devon is fantastic.
“It’s very straightforward and people just log onto our website to find out more.”
Other locations include Dartmouth Castle, Newton Abbot Racecourse, Sandridge Barton Wines and Buckfast Abbey
To find out more: www.visitsouthdevon.co.uk