Volunteers needed as cost-of-living crisis hits South Hams

CITIZENS Advice South Hams is calling for more volunteers to give advice and support to local people, as the mounting pressure of the cost-of-living crisis is seeing more people contacting them for help.

The charity is appealing for new recruits who can give one day a week to help people struggling with energy bills, benefit claims and entitlements, housing and debt issues. No experience is necessary as full training is provided, although IT confidence is essential. The next training course starts on May 24 and is a mixture of online and in person training at the charity’s Totnes office.

Last year Citizens Advice South Hams supported thousands of local people.

South Hams Chief officer Janie Moor said: “We’re putting a call out for local people to come forward to help during this cost-of-living crisis. We know our advice makes a meaningful difference to people’s lives, and we know our volunteers get a tremendous amount back from volunteering - be it enjoying the camaraderie of working in a team, learning new skills or campaigning on issues that are important to them. Come and join our team.”

Pauline, a volunteer with Citizens Advice South Hams, added: “I’ve been a volunteer for many years now - and it continues to be a positive and ongoing learning experience. You get a sense of satisfaction from providing advice and help to people to solve their problems as well as being part of an energetic and supportive team. I would definitely recommend the role."

A spokesperson for the charity said volunteers “come from all walks of life”, and volunteer for a variety of reasons - getting back into work after a career break, those with part-time jobs, carers and people who have retired.

They added: “The new, interactive training programme provides trainees with the skills, knowledge and confidence to advise people on their rights and responsibilities. After training there are opportunities for remote volunteering.”