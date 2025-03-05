Speculation over a possible case of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in South West England last week which was later confirmed negative, has prompted calls for improved farm biosecurity, as experts warn against complacency in disease prevention.
While the scare proved to be a false alarm, it served as a reminder of the potential consequences of an outbreak, as seen in 2001 when over six million animals were culled.
Concerns over international disease spread remain heightened after Germany confirmed an FMD case in January (2025), prompting an import ban on cattle, pigs, and sheep to protect UK farmers.
Nigel Bennet, Livestock Area Manager Northern Europe at biosecurity specialists Roam Technology, says the latest scare should serve as a wakeup call for farmers to reinforce disease prevention measures.
"Prevention is our strongest defence.
“Every farm should be reviewing and strengthening biosecurity protocols—restricting unnecessary visitors, disinfecting clothing and equipment, and closely monitoring animal health,” he said.
Having worked in biosecurity during the 2001 outbreak, Mr Bennet recalls the horrors of the crisis and warns against complacency.
"We are great at biosecurity in the face of an outbreak, but as soon as the risk disappears, so do some of our excellent biosecurity measures.
“It’s time to change that."
Roam Technology, makers of the DEFRA-approved disinfectant Huwa-San TR-50, have been working in the biosecurity field for over 30 years.
They have an expanding range of cleaning, disinfectant, and performance products and emphasise that simple, consistent biosecurity steps can dramatically reduce the risk of FMD and other contagious diseases from entering a farm.
Mr Bennet outlines seven key areas farmers should prioritise to strengthen their frontline defences:
1. Disinfection
"All vehicles, boots, equipment and animal housing should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Using an approved disinfectant at the correct dilution is essential for effectiveness."
2. Restrict farm access
Limit the number of visitors, ensuring strict hygiene protocols, including disinfection points at all entry and exit points.
3. Quarantine new or returning livestock
New animals or any animals returning from markets, shows, or shared grazing must be quarantined for at least 21 days before introduction to the main herd or flock.
4. Use dedicated clothing and footwear
Farmworkers and visitors should wear farm-specific boots and overalls that stay on-farm. A DEFRA-approved disinfectant should be used in boot dips at all entry points.
5. Control vehicle movements
Minimise unnecessary vehicle traffic, especially those that have been in contact with livestock. If vehicles must enter, they should be cleaned and disinfected before arrival using an approved product.
6. Rodent and pest control
Rodents, birds, and other pests can carry and spread disease. Implementing effective pest control and secure feed storage reduces contamination risks.
7. Monitor livestock health daily
Check animals every day for early signs of disease, such as excessive drooling, lameness, or blisters on the mouth and feet. Early detection is critical in preventing disease spread.
Farmers are reminded that FMD is a notifiable disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, and pigs. The last UK outbreak was in 2007, and any suspected cases must be reported immediately by calling:
To report a suspicious case call: 03000 200 301.