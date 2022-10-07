On Monday, it was World Mental Health Day, and mental health at a time, for some people, of increased financial worries is incredibly important. Therefore, in this edition, I would like to share with you what our district has to offer when the trees begin to change colour, and the weather is neither too hot nor too cold. The leaves begin to fall from the trees and show their glorious autumnal colours and the birds flock together to begin their journeys for warmer climates. If you are a dog lover, you can now enjoy again walking them on most of our beaches as the dog bans lift for the autumn and winter seasons.