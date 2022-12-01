POLICE are appealing for information to find 50-year-old James Campbell who is wanted on recall to prison. Campbell, who was originally convicted for serious sexual offences, has had his licence revoked. He has links to Plymouth, Torquay, Bournemouth, North Yorkshire, the south coast and Scotland. Ongoing inquiries are being made by police to locate and arrest Campbell. Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him. Anyone who sees Campbell is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting reference 376 28/11/22. ( POLICE are appealing for information to find 50-year-old James Campbell who is wanted on recall to prison. Campbell, who was originally convicted for serious sexual offences, has had his licence revoked. He has links to Plymouth, Torquay, Bournemouth, North Yorkshire, the south coast and Scotland. Ongoing inquiries are being made by police to locate and arrest Campbell. Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him. Anyone who sees Campbell is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting reference 376 28/11/22. )