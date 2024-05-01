Work to repair the damage to the Ivybridge war memorial should start this month - and be complete in time for the D-Day anniversary in June.
We understand from the Chairman of the town’s Royal British Legion, Dermot Roberts and Cllr Victor Abbott that work in Fore Street should begin on May 15.
It is hoped it will be completed in time for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6.
The D-Day commemorations are especially important in the South Hams given the doomed Operation Tiger rehearsals centred on Slapton.
There were fears that the work wouldn’t be completed until just before the November remembrance events.
The War Memorial was first built in 1922 in memory of local people who died in the First World War.
It was damaged by an articulated lorry in January.
The Ivybridge Branch meetings of the Royal British Legion normally take place on the first Wednesday of the month at the Constitutional Club.