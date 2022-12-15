Train operator Great Western Railway is expected to return to a full timetable next week in the run-up to Christmas – but is warning travellers the network will shut early on Christmas Eve and significant disruption will return after the festive getaway because of industrial action.
Those using Totnes and Ivybridge stations and looking to travel for the Christmas getaway on GWR services are being urged to travel as early as possible, to book a seat* and to only travel if absolutely necessary on Christmas Eve. Customers who do need to travel by train on Christmas Eve should complete their journey by lunchtime.
With ongoing industrial action next week, customers are advised to continually check train times before travelling as there could be short-notice alterations, especially to late-night services.
Trade unions are taking industrial action, including strike action and action short of strike (an overtime ban), over December and January that will affect rail services this weekend and from December 24 2022 to January 8 2023.
Services will start after midday on Tuesday December 27 and a significantly reduced, revised timetable will operate. Planned engineering work will also affect some routes. There may also be some short-notice changes or cancellations and customer should check before they travel, and travel earlier.
On RMT strike days (December 16/17; January 3/4 and 6/7) only an extremely reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes and customers are advised to only travel if necessary on these dates. Some parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will start later (7.30am) and all journeys must be completed by 6.30pm.
On the day between the strikes (January 5), a reduced timetable will operate, and trains will start later. On the days after the strikes (December 18 and January 8) trains will start later and there could be short-notice cancellations and alterations.
The TSSA union this week also announced strike action on December 28 and 29. Trains will continue to be disrupted with a significantly reduced level of service.
On the days affected, passengers are advised to find an alternative way to travel. Where services are running, customers should only travel by train if absolutely necessary, and it is highly recommended that a seat reservation is made*.
Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.
Where trains are able to operate, they are expected to be extremely busy.
Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services as follows:
• Tickets for December 16 and 17 can be used the day before, or up to and including Tuesday December 20.
• Tickets for December 24 and 27 can be used the day before (where applicable), or up to and including Thursday December 29.
• Tickets for January 3, 4, 6, 7 can be used the day before, or up to and including Tuesday January 10.
Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.