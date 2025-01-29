South West Water (SWW) plans to nearly double its investment in the environment to £2.5 billion over the next five years, the Environment Agency (EA) has said.
The EA has secured what it described as the “largest ever commitment” from water companies to clean up the environment and invest in new infrastructure since privatisation.
SWW will spend £764 million to reduce storm overflow spills; £150 million to prevent nutrient pollution; £3 million to improve biodiversity and conservation; and £2 million to meet Water Framework Directive requirements.
The Water Industry National Environment Programme (WINEP), which sets out statutory obligations for water firms over the next five years, also stipulates that SWW must reduce pollution incidents by 30 per cent.
The agreement will lead to improvements in water infrastructure to secure future supply, habitats and biodiversity, as well as drinking water quality, the EA said.
SWW will also have to install biosecurity measures at 12 recreational activity sites.
This includes washdown facilities for boats, boot scrubs, drying racks and a raised awareness of the importance to ‘Check, Clean, Dry’ to limit the impact of invasive species.
Alan Lovell, EA’s chairman, said the level of investment represented a “vital step forward” to ensure there was “clean, safe, and abundant water now and for future generations”.
He said: “Working with the water companies on this £22bn programme is a crucial way to realise the government’s goals of stimulating development and boosting economic growth, while ensuring the sector can meet its ambitious environment commitments”.
He added that the EA would work closely with Defra, Ofwat and other regulators to monitor water company progress “and ensure they deliver what has been promised”, warning that they would take action if firms failed to carry out their legal obligations to the environment.