Waverley, the World’s last seagoing paddle steamer, will return to Dartmouth next week.
Captain Dominic McCall, Waverley’s Master, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to bring Waverley back to South Cornwall and South Devon after the success of her long-awaited return last year.
“This visit is particularly special as it includes a historic reunion with P.S. Kingswear Castle on the River Dart.
“Our crew are very much looking forward to welcoming passengers aboard to experience the unique charm and history of the World’s last seagoing paddle steamer.”
On Saturday August 30, Waverley will sail across to Dartmouth to meet Paddle Steamer Kingswear Castle and steam up the River Dart as part of the Dartmouth Royal Regatta, before offering an evening sailing back to Dartmouth to view the closing fireworks.
The programme continues on Sunday August 31 when Waverley sets course from Dartmouth and then on to Plymouth and Fowey, before steaming out to the famous Eddystone Lighthouse.
Once aboard Waverley passengers can savour the sight and sound of a real steamship - hear the telegraph ring, visit the engine room and watch the engine start to move and see the paddles turning through the portholes.
With full catering facilities available throughout all cruises - passengers can enjoy a hot or cold snack, tea and cake in the afternoon, a hot meal in the Dining Saloon or a refreshment in one of the period lounges, as well as a visit to the souvenir shop
Following her time in the South West, Waverley will then continue her summer programme by offering cruises along the South Coast and around the Isle of Wight from Monday September 1 until Sunday September 21.
Passengers will be able to join sailings from Portsmouth, Southampton, Swanage, Weymouth, Poole, Gosport, Shoreham, Eastbourne, as well as Yarmouth and Ryde on the Isle of Wight.
