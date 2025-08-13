People who have been treated for cancer at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust have rated their care and the service as among the best in the country for the third year in a row.
The results of the latest 2024 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey show that people’s experiences of using services at Torbay and South Devon were rated higher than the national average in all categories.
The survey, overseen by a national cancer patient advisory group, was commissioned and managed by NHS England, and involved 131 NHS trusts.
Patients were asked to rate their overall care received, in which Torbay and South Devon scored 9.1/10ranking the organisation 21 out of 131.
They also commented on receiving diagnostic test information in advance and 89% say staff had patient information before their tests.
People spoke highly about the care they received, including knowing who the person involved in their care was (91%) and that they found their contact very helpful (96%).
In no areas did the services score below the expected score, however, services are always seeking to improve and will be putting in place local action plans.
Alex Atkins, Cancer Services Manager at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said: “I’m incredibly proud of the results from the latest national cancer patient experience survey. We understand how difficult and potentially life-changing a cancer diagnosis can be, and our team works with compassion and kindness to ensure all our patients are treated with dignity and respect.
“We work hard to improve our services and listening to our patients is important for us to continually ensure people have a good experience at Torbay and South Devon. This is the third year in a row where our results have consistently outperformed the national results, and this is something which everyone should feel proud of.”
The full report for Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust is available on the National Cancer Patient Experience Survey website.
