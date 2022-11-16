It’s been over a year since the Devon Wellbeing Hub launched to support healthcare, social care and police staff affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its launch in March 2021, the Hub has received over 770 individual referrals and supported a number of teams across the Devon system, reaching over 1,500 staff to date. The Hub is one of 40 NHS mental health and wellbeing hubs that were set up across the country, funded by NHS England, in response to the impact of COVID-19. It is designed to be a place where someone concerned about their wellbeing can come, unpick their needs and be supported to get to the right services quickly. The Hub also offers support for teams giving them the opportunity to think about their collective wellbeing.