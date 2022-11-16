Subscribe newsletter
It’s been over a year since the Devon Wellbeing Hub launched to support healthcare, social care and police staff affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its launch in March 2021, the Hub has received over 770 individual referrals and supported a number of teams across the Devon system, reaching over 1,500 staff to date. The Hub is one of 40 NHS mental health and wellbeing hubs that were set up across the country, funded by NHS England, in response to the impact of COVID-19. It is designed to be a place where someone concerned about their wellbeing can come, unpick their needs and be supported to get to the right services quickly. The Hub also offers support for teams giving them the opportunity to think about their collective wellbeing.
Beth Fisher, Clinical and Operational Manager at the Devon Wellbeing Hub, said: “While our service was established in response to COVID-19, we see people and work with teams for a wide variety of reasons, not all directly related to the pandemic. We know there are many ongoing challenges for our colleagues working in health and social care and the police, and the impact of COVID-19 continues to be significant. We hope to further to develop our service over the next year and make sure it is accessible to all our colleagues who would like support with their wellbeing.”
Getting support from the Devon Wellbeing Hub is simple. If you work in healthcare, social care or the police and are struggling with any aspect of your wellbeing, or you lead a team who would benefit from support, the Hub can help you today. Please get in touch by emailing [email protected] or by calling 0300 303 5455. You can also fill out the simple referral form at www.devonwellbeinghub.nhs.uk/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |