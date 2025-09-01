Wembury residents are being asked to join the Pavilion Working Group looking at establishing a cafe and pavilion.
In 2016, it was identified by an open spaces, sport and recreation report (OSSR), that the highest priority for the groups consulted was a pavilion with changing rooms and toilets.
Therefore, when Section 106 money was given to the council from the Barton Brake development, money was allocated to help get this project off the ground.
In the Neighbourhood Plan survey of 2019, the desire for a pavilion was further reiterated. There was also a lot of call for a cafe in Wembury village. The requests for a pavilion and a cafe has been repeated over the years.
The concept is a small building providing a freely accessible welcoming community space, to enhance community engagement, combat rural isolation, support new and existing recreational activities and equipment, provide toilets and changing facilities, and enhance security and safety of the recreation ground
Due to several factors, the project didn’t get any further than discussions and ideas until 2023, when Cllrs Stewart and Cllr Walrond joined the council.
They took the project on and with the Pavilion Working Group have gone on to do the initial designs, and with other councillors, various consultations with the community.
The council instructed a quantity surveyor to calculate the costs of the designs and the Cllrs have taken time to get the possible costs down as much as possible.
Option 4 has been chosen as the plan that the working group would like to consult the community on due to it’s cost effectiveness and design. Planning permission will need to be granted and a business plan will be drawn up once the plans have been finalised.
If you would like to be part of the Pavilion Working Group then please do get in contact with the Clerk at [email protected].
