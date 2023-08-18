Tomorrow (August 20) football fans across the South Hams will be cheering on The Lionesses when they take on Spain and it's the women who are in with a chance of ending 57 years of hurt.
They will be playing at the Stadium Australia in Sydney with kick-off at 11am.
Here are some of the places across the South Hams where you can watch the game:
Kingsbridge-The Creek's Inn, and the Seven Stars
Ivybridge- The Duke of Cornwall and The Old Smithy
Totnes- The King William VI
Dartmouth- The George and Dragon, The Crab and The Dolphin
Salcombe- The Fortescue
Heybrook Bay- The Eddystone Inn
NB This list not exhaustive