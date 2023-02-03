WHO in the community has made a difference to you over the past year and deserves a hearty slap on the back for it?
Totnes Town Council is once again seeking nominations for its 2023 Community Awards scheme, launched in 2022 to recognise the efforts of people who volunteer their time to help or enrich the lives of the residents.
Individuals and community groups can be put forward for the award, including people or groups who give their time in many different ways such as caring and supporting those in need, working with young people or the elderly or helping people’s health and feeling of togetherness through exercise and sport.
Totnes’ inaugural community award was presented to former homeless man Graham Walker for his fundraising efforts for local charities in the town.
In September of 2022 the council agreed to ask the community for their nominations.
The awards will be presented at the annual town meeting in May.
Alternatively, phone 01803 862147 or drop it into the council offices at the Totnes Guildhall with your nominations by Friday March 10, including a short explanation of why you have suggested the nominee.