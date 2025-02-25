Do you know someone who makes a difference to life in the South Hams?
The Make a Difference Awards are your chance to say thank you and recognise those who improve lives where we live.
BBC Radio Devon is looking for nominations now from across the county.
The awards will celebrate the people, groups and even the animals who make a difference in the lives of others by going above and beyond in their activities.
Categories include an award for best volunteer, a young hero, a great neighbour and an animal prize - awarded to an animal that improves the life of an individual or group of people, or to a person or group of people working with animals to improve animal welfare.
Other gongs will go to community fundraisers and individuals or groups that have used physical activity or sport to improve the lives of those in their community.
Last year’s winners in Devon included Harry the llama, who visits people living in care across the county, and to ChemoHero, set up by Lisa and Rob Wallis to deliver “boxes of kindness” to people receiving chemotherapy treatment.
The closing date for entries this year is 5pm on March 31.
Shortlisted finalists will be notified in June, and a star-spangled ceremony will take place in September.