Kingswear Historians continued to delve into the history of the Navy.
Speaker Bob Mark, gave a comprehensive talk on why, during the English Civil War, the Navy went over to the Roundhead side.
This was despite King Charles I spending a vast amount of money to make the English Navy the best in the world.
Throughout the Civil War, supremacy at sea was a very important deciding factor.
Sea battles with Holland and France meant the Navy were very stretched. Despite the King’s big investment in warships, the design of the Dutch ships and the use of privateers, meant that they were much quicker and more manoeuvrable.
The Roundhead’s navy was able to provide soldiers for the coastal garrisons, interrupt the shipping of arms to the Royalists as well as protecting trade and preventing foreign intervention.
Several of the key ports, Portsmouth, Lyme, Dartmouth, and Plymouth were attacked both from the sea and control of the towns frequently swung from Royalists to Parliamentarians.
The war split families, Kingswear Historian, Sarah Longman, spoke for the group and drew attention to how difficult it must have been for parents: “Frequently, their sons could be fighting on opposite sides in battles and then returning to the family dinner table.” she said.
Bob Mark’s interest in military strategy and politics and his background in the modern navy finally holding the post of Senior Directing Staff Officer at the Royal College of Defence Studies, showed how the English Civil War naval battles provided the basis of warfare which still has applications today.
The next talk on Monday April 14, Arsenic and Old Lace, will be the last one of the 24/25 season.
Geri Parlby will tell of Victorian health scandals caused by arsenic and copper mines in the south west and the unexpected involvement of designer William Morris, who benefitted from their development.
The meeting is in Kingswear Village Hall at 7.30pm.