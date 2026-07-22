A warning to avoid lighting disposable barbecues on Dartmoor or bonfires to reduce the risk of wildfires has been issued amid near drought weather conditions.
Firefighters and Dartmoor National Park Authority have asked visitors not to use barbecues on picnics after an increase in use on the parched grassland of the former World War Two Harrabeer Airfield at Yelverton.
A Yelverton Fire Station spokesman said: “Please remember Dartmoor National Park is a large area and this extends to the moorland in Yelverton. We are seeing a large increase in the amount of barbecues being used on the airfield.
“Although the heatwave has ended for now, we are still under a very high wildfire risk. With tinder dry conditions and a small breeze, any small fires can develop quickly. In recent days we have seen bonfires leading to developing fires. Please don't light bonfires during this continuing dry spell, the embers from these can rise up into the air and land on tinder dry ground igniting the surrounding area in seconds. No BBQs, No camping fires, and take your glass bottles home.”
A Dartmoor National Park spokesman said: “With the exceptionally dry weather, the risk of a wildfire on Dartmoor remains high. Open fires are not permitted within the National Park, and we're asking all visitors to please leave BBQs and camping stoves at home. Even a small spark can cause a wildfire that puts local communities, livestock and wildlife at risk.
“Anyone spotting a wildfire is asked to contact the fire service immediately on 999 with the exact location to help the the national park protect Dartmoor during extreme conditions.”
During the recent heatwaves, fire crews from throughout West Devon and Plymouth have been fighting wildfires caused either by discarded glass, agricultural vehicles or BBQs, including the worst near Lifton where a large number of crews joined forces to save a farmhouse and crops from fast moving flames which also claimed a tractor and trailer.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.