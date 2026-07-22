Ivybridge Community College recently reflected on the year in true celebratory style, with their very first Speech Day.
Bringing together 160 students from Years 7-10 and over 400 family members, staff, local organisations and colleagues from across the Trust, the celebration was led by their Student Leaders, recognising progress, excellence, enrichment and character.
The event was a showcase of dedication and talent, featuring prestigious trophy and certificate presentations, live music performances by students and inspiring speeches, including a powerful opening address from guest speaker Alison Evans.
The day continued with a lively Community Fun Day organised by Ivybridge Community Sports.
Deputy Principal Nichola Offer said: "It has been wonderful to celebrate with our community.
“Every achievement reflects not only what our students have accomplished, but also the strength of character they are building for the future."
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