Vision Zero South West, a collaboration between emergency services, local authorities and road safety experts, has launched its annual Road User Survey to gather insights of road users across the region over the past 12 months.
By taking part in the survey, you can choose to enter a free prize draw for a chance to win either a dashcam or a camera designed for vulnerable road users, suitable for motorcyclists, cyclists and horse riders.
Two winners will be drawn—one for each camera type—and will be contacted via email by Friday, February 28.
The survey takes around 20 to 30 minutes to complete and closes on Thursday, February 20, 2025. No personal data is recorded, and all responses will remain anonymous.