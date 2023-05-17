The edit is chosen ahead of the London Wine Fair, the country’s most significant annual trade event in the wine industry which serves as a platform for wine producers, distributors, buyers, and enthusiasts to network, showcase their wines, and explore industry trends. The fair typically features a wide range of wine tastings, masterclasses, seminars, and presentations by experts in the field. Among the judges were Victoria Moore, the author of several best selling books and the wine correspondent for the Daily Telegraph; Hannah Milnes, also known as The British Bouchon; writer, judge and broadcaster Aleesha Hansel; award-winning wine journalist, broadcaster and author Jane Parkinson; and Oz Clarke, widely regarded as Britain’s most popular wine writer.