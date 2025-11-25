Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Plymouth.
The incident took place at around 9.50pm on Sunday, November 16, outside Dylan’s Kebabs on Union Street.
It was reported that the victim became involved in a verbal disagreement with a passing motorist.
The motorist then got out of the vehicle and punched the victim, causing him to fall to the floor.
The victim was then taken to Derriford, where he was treated for a head wound which required several stitches.
The suspect left the scene.
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, or who has relevant footage or information, to get in touch via 101 or our website, quoting 50250295237
