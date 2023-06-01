A WOMAN had to be cut from her car after a crash last night at Loddiswell.
In an update on the crash this morning, Thursday, Fire Control reports it sent fire appliances from Modbury, Ivybridge and Buckfastleigh to help other emergency services at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision.
'One person was still within the vehicle which was on its side on the public highway,' said a spokesperson.
'Crews made steady progress to release the female casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment, stabilisation and small tools.
'The casualty was conveyed to hospital via land ambulance and the scene was handed over to police.'