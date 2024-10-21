Margaret has won a number of awards, and in 2016, she was awarded an MBE for work with children and families in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. She says, ‘We are incredibly proud of the transformation of the Jasmine Mother’s Recovery Service into the Jasmine Mother & Child Residential Family Assessment Centre. This rebranding represents our commitment to evolving with the needs of the women and families we serve. By incorporating a strengths-based parenting assessment into our services, we are not only addressing substance use but also empowering mothers to be the best parents they can be.’