A women’s charity that serves the South Hams is heralding a new era in supporting women in recovery and helping them remain with their children.
After 30 years of dedicated service to vulnerable mothers, Trevi is proud to announce the transformation and rebranding of its Plymouth-based service Jasmine Mother’s Recovery, into the newly Ofsted-registered Jasmine Mother & Child Residential Family Assessment Centre.
This evolution marks a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to supporting women in recovery whilst remaining with their children.
Over the past few months, Trevi have undertaken extensive refurbishments to enhance their facilities and support system. While their unwavering support for mothers grappling with substance abuse issues remains at the core of their mission, they're excited to introduce a new, strengths-based parenting assessment program as part of their expanded services. This addition helps mothers address substance use while enhancing their parenting skills, allowing them to remain the primary caregivers for their children.
Personalised treatment programmes are delivered by an all-female team of Family Assessment Practitioners and Family Support Workers supported by attachment workers and counsellors.
Key Features of the Jasmine Mother & Child Residential Family Assessment Centre:
Strengths-Based Parenting Assessment: Our new programme is designed to empower mothers by enhancing their parenting skills while addressing substance use challenges.
Jasmine Mother & Child remains the only residential rehab provision in the country specifically for mothers where they can stay with their children, with the goal that on leaving, as well as staying abstinent, they can keep their children.
Last year, 83 per cent of women left Jasmine drug and alcohol-free and eight out of 10 children were able to remain with their mothers after leaving.
Jasmine continues to accept referrals from across the UK. Moving women away from their ‘home geographical environments’ can play a vital part in helping women establish a ‘clean’ life and start a fresh life away from past influences.
The new service is managed by Registered Manager, Margaret Bersey MBE. Margaret worked in children’s services for the Plymouth City Council for more than 40 years.
She worked as a childcare social worker and ran numerous teams as a Team Manager.
Margaret has won a number of awards, and in 2016, she was awarded an MBE for work with children and families in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. She says, ‘We are incredibly proud of the transformation of the Jasmine Mother’s Recovery Service into the Jasmine Mother & Child Residential Family Assessment Centre. This rebranding represents our commitment to evolving with the needs of the women and families we serve. By incorporating a strengths-based parenting assessment into our services, we are not only addressing substance use but also empowering mothers to be the best parents they can be.’
Jasmine Mother & Child is a secure site with self-contained flats and a shared garden/courtyard. It can accommodate up to seven families, with four flats suitable for single mothers or families with multiple children.
For more information about Trevi and its services visit: www.trevi.org.uk