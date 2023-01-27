“I had a first meeting last week with a pump track designer and officers from South Hams and both think the area in between the Woolwell Centre car park and the school fence is perfect and big enough to accommodate a good track which will have safety fencing around it. I have asked Lynn from the Woolwell Centre what her initial thoughts are as it is so near the Centre and she is very supportive and sees this as an opportunity to generate income from increased cafe sales. She also told me all her staff are now first aid trained which may come in handy.